Environmental Awards Deadline Extended
Friday, 1 April 2022, 8:02 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council
The closing date for applications for the fourth annual
Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao -
Environmental Awards has been extended by 10 days to April
20.
The Northland Regional Council says applications
for the awards - which recognise the environmental work
being carried out in the North - were to have closed Sunday
10 April, but have been extended to Wednesday 20
April.
The extension is designed in part to allow
extra time for entries over Easter.
The awards cover
nine categories: community, pest management, education,
water quality improvement, industry, leadership,
kaitiakitanga, climate change and youth environmental
leader.
As of today (subs: Friday 01 April) the
council has received 10 completed entries with another dozen
partially completed.
More information about the awards
is available from https://awards.nrc.govt.nz
