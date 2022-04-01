Haast River Bridge, South Westland, Two One-hour Closures On Monday
Friday, 1 April 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
As night maintenance work on the Haast River bridge winds
up this week, two one-hour, daytime closures will complete
this work on Monday, 4 April.
“The bridge will be
closed from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, then an hour later, 2.30 pm
to 3.30 pm,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract
Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The
bridge on SH6 is just north of Haast township and there is
no detour route.
