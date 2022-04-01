Haast River Bridge, South Westland, Two One-hour Closures On Monday

As night maintenance work on the Haast River bridge winds up this week, two one-hour, daytime closures will complete this work on Monday, 4 April.

“The bridge will be closed from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, then an hour later, 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The bridge on SH6 is just north of Haast township and there is no detour route.

