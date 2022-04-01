UPDATE - Colac Bay incident
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:
Police continue to
investigate a burglary, which occurred at a rural
property
in Colac Bay on Thursday morning.
At around
8am the owner has come across a group of people on the
property
attempting to steal fuel.
The owner has approached the group and been threatened with a firearm.
The firearm was not discharged and no one was injured during the incident.
The four offenders are
described as being male, between 20-30 years old,
and
wearing high visibility tops.
Police would like to
hear from anyone with information, which could assist
our ongoing enquiries.
In particular, we are seeking
information about a silver/grey 1999 Subaru
Impreza hatchback and a grey/blue Toyota Starlet hatchback.
Both vehicles were seen in the area around the time of the incident.
The Toyota Starlet was later recovered in Thames Street, Riverton.
Police are also interested in the
whereabouts of a red station wagon, which
was seen in the vicinity at the time and may be able to assist in the
investigation.
A second burglary was also reported
to Police in the Round Hill area around
the same time.
Firearms, meat, tools and a red and white Honda
CRF230F dirt bike were
stolen.
The investigation
continues into both burglaries and whether the two
are
linked.
Anyone with any information, including
sightings of the vehicles or
motorcycle in the Western Southland area is encouraged to get in touch with
Police.
Information can be provided to Police on
105, or to Crime Stoppers
anonymously, referencing file numbers 220331/3292 and 220331/2506.
You can also view
this release, including any additional images, on the
NZ
Police app [1] or at:
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/update-colac-bay-incident [2]