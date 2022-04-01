UPDATE - Colac Bay incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Police continue to investigate a burglary, which occurred at a rural property

in Colac Bay on Thursday morning.

At around 8am the owner has come across a group of people on the property

attempting to steal fuel.

The owner has approached the group and been threatened with a firearm.

The firearm was not discharged and no one was injured during the incident.

The four offenders are described as being male, between 20-30 years old, and

wearing high visibility tops.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information, which could assist

our ongoing enquiries.

In particular, we are seeking information about a silver/grey 1999 Subaru

Impreza hatchback and a grey/blue Toyota Starlet hatchback.

Both vehicles were seen in the area around the time of the incident.

The Toyota Starlet was later recovered in Thames Street, Riverton.

Police are also interested in the whereabouts of a red station wagon, which

was seen in the vicinity at the time and may be able to assist in the

investigation.

A second burglary was also reported to Police in the Round Hill area around

the same time.

Firearms, meat, tools and a red and white Honda CRF230F dirt bike were

stolen.

The investigation continues into both burglaries and whether the two are

linked.

Anyone with any information, including sightings of the vehicles or

motorcycle in the Western Southland area is encouraged to get in touch with

Police.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, or to Crime Stoppers

anonymously, referencing file numbers 220331/3292 and 220331/2506.

