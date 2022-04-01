Late-night Vaccination Events Among This Weekend’s Pop-ups

Aucklanders yet to get their booster dose are encouraged to head along to one of many pop-up community events happening across the city this weekend.

There’s an after dinner option tonight for whānau to consider bringing their tamariki aged 5 to 11 along to in Avondale, and tomorrow evening, hundreds of youth are expected to attend a vaccination drive going until 9pm in Papatoetoe.

See below for further details on all the weekend’s pop-up events, which can also be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

· Piringatahi Marae - Fri 1 Apr, 9am-3pm, 19 Luckens Road, West Harbour

· Hunger Ball - Vaccination Event, Fri 1 Apr, 3pm-7pm, Eastdale Reserve - Eastdale Road, Avondale

· Te Tai Aawa - Sat 2 Apr, 9am-2pm, Ōtara Road

· Lotofale'ia, Sat 2 Apr, 8:30am-5pm, 34 Orly Avenue, Māngere

· Combined Youth Event – Papatoetoe, Sat 2 Apr, 3pm-9pm, Brewster Carpark, Papatoetoe

· Mangere Town Centre - Pop-Up Vaccination, Sat 2 Apr, 9am-5pm, Corner of Waddon Place & Mascot Avenue, Mangere

· Tonga Vaccination Drive - LDS Church, Sat 2 Apr, 9am-4pm, 152 Universal Drive, Henderson

· Parrs Park Carpark, Sat 2 Apr, 9am-5pm Oratia Drive, Off West Coast Road.

· Manurewa Marae Vaccination Day, Sat 2 Apr, 9am-4pm, 81 Finlayson Road, Clendon Park

· Glen Eden Primary School, Sat 2 Apr, 9:30am-11am, 3 Glenview Road, Glen Eden

· Bounce Event (3) - Marist Rugby Club, Sun 3 Apr, 10am-2pm, 22-50 Dunkirk Road, Mt Wellington

People can also walk in or drive up to all community vaccination centres, and also book in with GPs and pharmacies. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

