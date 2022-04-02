Police Still Seeking Missing Man Michael Yewen

Taupō Police continue to seek information on the whereabouts of 50-year-old Michael Yewen, who has been missing since 3 February.

Police and his family hold concerns for his safety.

Taupō Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Michael or his black and white E Speed e-bike (similar to picture).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220228/8304.

Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

