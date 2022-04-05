Missing 13-year-old Located
Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 8:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 13-year-old girl reported missing from central
Auckland on 24 March has
been located.
Police
located the girl safe and well on Auckland’s North Shore
last night.
Police would like to extend our
appreciation to those members of the public
who contacted
us with information and shared our appeals over the past
week.
