Unexplained Death, Woolston
Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are investigating the death of a woman
in her 60s at a Woolston address.
At this stage the death
is being treated as unexplained.
A post-mortem
examination will be conducted to establish the cause of
death.
A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene
examination will take place over the coming
days.
