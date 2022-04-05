Homicide investigation launched following Riccarton deaths
Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 12:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie:
Police can
confirm a homicide investigation has been launched following
the discovery of the bodies of a woman in her 80s and a male
in his 40s at an Ayr Street, Riccarton address on
Saturday.
Specialist Police teams and ESR are still
carrying out a scene investigation at the address and expect
it to be completed soon.
No one else is being sought in
relation to the incident.
Our thoughts are with the wider
family and they are being supported by Victim
Support.
