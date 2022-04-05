Homicide investigation launched following Riccarton deaths

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie:

Police can confirm a homicide investigation has been launched following the discovery of the bodies of a woman in her 80s and a male in his 40s at an Ayr Street, Riccarton address on Saturday.

Specialist Police teams and ESR are still carrying out a scene investigation at the address and expect it to be completed soon.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Our thoughts are with the wider family and they are being supported by Victim Support.

