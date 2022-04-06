Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Economic Recovery Group Winds Down As Kenepuru Road Reopens

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

It’s been a rocky road for businesses affected by the July 2021 storm, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds and the Awatere Valley.

But normality is slowly returning for many and as a result an economic recovery group established to support those affected has met for the final time.

Economic Development Manager Neil Henry says Council initiated the group as part of regional recovery efforts.

Chaired by former Sounds Ward councillor and local business owner, Trevor Hook of Te Mahia Bay, the group included local businesses, community, roading agencies, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), DOC and Council. Business support organisations have also been involved.

“We have collectively decided it’s time to wind down as the group has achieved its aims and things are beginning to return to normal, particularly with Awatere Road access partially restored and the Kenepuru Road now open with restricted public access,” said Mr Henry.

The group’s focus over the past eight months has been to discuss the current and future impact of the flooding from an economic perspective, look at the potential solutions and to agree on how the impact will be communicated.

Some of the business support initiatives implemented include Council’s subsidised water transport service and marina parking for residents and businesses not able to use the road. “These were very well received by the community as they helped maintain visitation over the critical summer period,” said Mr Henry.

“Business advice was also made available and support calls were made to affected businesses by MPI, Destination Marlborough, Marlborough Chamber of Commerce and Business Trust Marlborough,” he said.

“We have also had input into the region’s roading repair plans and were able to share the priorities of the business community with Council and Marlborough Roads along the way.”

Council staff will continue to monitor the situation and remain available to provide support and advice when required, said Mr Henry.

