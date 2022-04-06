Update: Gisborne homicide investigation, information sought
Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the death of Maraea Smith are
asking for the public's help regarding a vehicle of
interest.
Maraea died following an altercation on Titoki
Street, Gisborne, on Friday 25 March, and a homicide inquiry
was launched.
Investigators are looking to establish the
movements of the vehicle pictured, a silver Nissan
Navara.
It was believed to be in the
areas of Titoki Street, Childers Road, Lytton Road and Elgin
shopping centre on the evening Maraea died.
Anyone who has
information about this vehicle, or any other information
that might help the Police investigation, should call 105
and refer to case number 220326/4039.
You can also share
information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
