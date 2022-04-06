Update: Gisborne homicide investigation, information sought



Police investigating the death of Maraea Smith are asking for the public's help regarding a vehicle of interest.

Maraea died following an altercation on Titoki Street, Gisborne, on Friday 25 March, and a homicide inquiry was launched.

Investigators are looking to establish the movements of the vehicle pictured, a silver Nissan Navara.



It was believed to be in the areas of Titoki Street, Childers Road, Lytton Road and Elgin shopping centre on the evening Maraea died.

Anyone who has information about this vehicle, or any other information that might help the Police investigation, should call 105 and refer to case number 220326/4039.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

