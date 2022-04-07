Police apprehend nine offenders following ram raid



Nine offenders have been apprehended following a burglary at a Sandringham superette overnight, including an 11-year-old driver.



Quick-thinking residents called 111 just after 1am and reported three vehicles travelling in a suspicious manner west towards Sandringham. Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City West’s Area Prevention Manager, says officers were dispatched into the area.

“Our staff have been patrolling through Sandringham Road and arrived at a superette where one of those vehicles had been used in an alleged ram raid, with a burglary underway.



“The nine offenders subsequently fled from the scene in a Toyota Aqua, with a number of stolen goods.“

Inspector Baldwin says the group have travelled at a dangerously high speed along Sandringham Road. The vehicle has then been abandoned near the Kingsland Train Station and the group have entered a second stolen vehicle, travelling south on the motorway.



“The Police Eagle helicopter responded and provided observations of the vehicle’s movements.”

Spikes were successfully deployed in Manurewa area, with the vehicle being stopped in Clendon. All nine offenders were apprehended a short distance away without issue.

Two of the offenders are due to appear in Youth Court. The other seven offenders will be referred to Youth Aid.

Inspector Baldwin says Toyota Aquas continue to be one of the most commonly stolen vehicles in Auckland.



“We understand the distress it can cause to have property taken and would like to remind people to secure their vehicles at all times, even when parked in a driveway.

“A steering wheel lock is an inexpensive but effective tool, which often deters opportunist thieves.”



Inspector Baldwin also acknowledges the members of the public who made the original report to the Emergency Communication Centre after calling 111.

“These members of the community alerted Police to the initial suspicious behaviour and we strongly encourage anyone who witnesses potentially illegal activity to call 111 straight away.”

© Scoop Media

