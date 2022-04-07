Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Destination Skate Ready To Roll

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A recommendation for funding for a Destination Skate Park in the capital has been unanimously approved by Wellington City Council today.

The Pūroro Rangaranga | Social, Cultural and Economic Committee approved recommending 5.64M of capital funding to go towards the development of a large regional skate facility proposed with Kilbirnie Park being the preferred site subject to Annual Plan consultation.

The decision followed a feasibility study requested by Councillors through the 2021-2024 Long-term Plan process, and based on findings of the 2020 Skate Community Engagement Report and the 2017 Wellington Play Spaces Policy.

Skateboarding is an increasingly popular recreation activity with significant growth among school children, young women and adults wanting a low cost, low emissions and flexible mode of transport and activity.

The feasibility study also noted that a regional skate facility would bring a range of positive economic, social and health benefits to the city – attracting international visitors to big events, being a community hub, and encouraging mental and physical health and activity in all ages and demographics.

Committee Chair Councillor Jill Day agrees, saying over-subscribed skate courses and recent engagement has shown it’s popular, appeals to a wide range of the local population, and helps to build strong social cohesion.

“The 2021 Children & Young People Strategy asked young people what they wanted, and easy access and provision of skate facilities and places to safely hang out and play were important to them.

“This growth in activity, particularly with young women, has seen two female-run skate schools start operating in the last two years – Waa Hine Skate and Skate Ed.

“Approval for a Destination Skate Park is perfectly timed as it coincides with a new behavioural change campaign ‘We Skate Poneke’ – designed to remove the stigma associated with skate, break down the stereotypes, and encourage safe and responsible skating too,” adds Councillor Day.

This development also forms part of Council’s other programmes and initiatives, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“A Destination Skate Park would contribute to the Council’s vision for Wellington 2040, making sure the city is an inclusive, sustainable and creative capital for people to live, work and play.

“The health benefits of skating are also obvious, it’s fun, and it’s an easy and flexible way to commute around the city – with no emissions, which is in line with our Te Atakura – First to Zero goal.

“While we currently have more modest skate parks around the city, this new skate park will really put Wellington, and the proposed site of Kilbirnie, on the map as a destination for skating enthusiasts and events from around the country and internationally.”

One of the stars of the ‘We Skate’ campaign, Jessica Wilson, is one of the many young women who is advocating for the sport – and the need for more places to skate.

“Since skateboard lessons are being taught across the country by inspiring skaters like Melissa Warner and Amber Clyde, more enthusiastic kids are getting into the sport. These lessons create a fun and safe space for newbies as well as anyone wanting to improve their skating. With the help of decent and varied skate parks, I think this will further open the door for more skaters.

“If you’re looking for a challenging, flexible sport give skating a go. It’s worth it,” she adds.

In February 2021 Council agreed to allocate a total of 1.5M from the Charles Plimmer Bequest to fund elements of the Kilbirnie Park masterplan that align with the intention of the bequest (to provide for beautification work).

Today’s decision will recommend to the Annual Plan/Long Term Plan Committee that a further 5.64M of capital funding for the development of a Destination Skate Park.

Council will engage more widely on the proposed re-development of Kilbirnie Park as part of the master plan process.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm nws bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 

Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. “The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles... More>>

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 