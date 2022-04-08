Investigation launched after man dies in Point England

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man has died in Point England overnight.

Police were called to a property on Dalton Street just before midnight to reports that a person had been shot at an address.

Emergency services attended and first aid was attempted, however the man died at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was located at the scene and arrested.

The man, who is known to the victim, has been been charged with Breaching Bail and Unlawful Possession of a firearm and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and local residents will see a continued police presence in the area with a scene examination being carried out.

A firearm has been located and Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police are asking for anyone who saw or heard anything in the Dalton Street area overnight to contact Police by phoning 105, quoting file number 220408/8836, or you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

