Investigation launched after man dies in Point England
Friday, 8 April 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man
has died in Point England overnight.
Police were
called to a property on Dalton Street just before midnight
to reports that a person had been shot at an
address.
Emergency services attended and first aid was
attempted, however the man died at the scene.
A
31-year-old man was located at the scene and
arrested.
The man, who is known to the victim, has
been been charged with Breaching Bail and Unlawful
Possession of a firearm and will be appearing in the
Auckland District Court today.
Enquiries into the
incident are ongoing and local residents will see a
continued police presence in the area with a scene
examination being carried out.
A firearm has been
located and Police are not currently seeking anyone else in
relation to this incident.
Police are asking for
anyone who saw or heard anything in the Dalton Street area
overnight to contact Police by phoning 105, quoting file
number 220408/8836, or you can contact Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
