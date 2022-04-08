Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creative Communities Scheme Recipients Announced

Friday, 8 April 2022, 9:51 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded the Creative Communities Scheme funds to 22 applicants across a wide range of arts projects.

The scheme helps artists and community organisations establish and implement local art initiatives and is a partnership programme between Kāpiti Coast District Council and Creative New Zealand.

Chair of the Grants Allocation Subcommittee, Councillor Jackie Elliott, says the committee was thrilled to receive so many quality applications from across the district.

“I want to thank everyone who made a submission. It’s a real testament to the vibrant creative sector we have here in Kāpiti.

“This year’s recipients will use their grants to fund projects as diverse as comedy shows, music and theatre performances, photographic exhibitions, interactive murals, ceramic and clay workshops, dance classes, as well as the regular Jazz in the Park and Mulled Wine Concerts, and much more,” Cr Elliott says.

The recipients of the February 2022 round of the Creative Community Scheme are:

  • Bridget O’Shanassy
  • Crows Feet Dance Collective
  • Handstand Productions
  • Himiona Grace
  • Holly Jane Ewens
  • Humorous Arts Charitable Trust Board
  • Kāpiti Coast Photographic Society (KCPS)
  • Kāpiti Playhouse
  • Kāpiti Women's Centre
  • Kāpiti Youth Support
  • Mulled Wine Concerts (June – August 2022)
  • Music Festivals and Events
  • Ōtaki Montessori
  • Ōtaki Pottery Club
  • Paekākāriki Station Precinct
  • Phillip Gerard Simmonds
  • StarJam Charitable Trust
  • Storm Davenport
  • The CanInspire Charitable Trust
  • Theo Arraj
  • Zeal Education Trust – Kāpiti

More information about the scheme, including a list with all recipients and their projects can be found on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/creativecommunities

