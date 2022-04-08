Creative Communities Scheme Recipients Announced

The Kāpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded the Creative Communities Scheme funds to 22 applicants across a wide range of arts projects.

The scheme helps artists and community organisations establish and implement local art initiatives and is a partnership programme between Kāpiti Coast District Council and Creative New Zealand.

Chair of the Grants Allocation Subcommittee, Councillor Jackie Elliott, says the committee was thrilled to receive so many quality applications from across the district.

“I want to thank everyone who made a submission. It’s a real testament to the vibrant creative sector we have here in Kāpiti.

“This year’s recipients will use their grants to fund projects as diverse as comedy shows, music and theatre performances, photographic exhibitions, interactive murals, ceramic and clay workshops, dance classes, as well as the regular Jazz in the Park and Mulled Wine Concerts, and much more,” Cr Elliott says.

The recipients of the February 2022 round of the Creative Community Scheme are:

Bridget O’Shanassy

Crows Feet Dance Collective

Handstand Productions

Himiona Grace

Holly Jane Ewens

Humorous Arts Charitable Trust Board

Kāpiti Coast Photographic Society (KCPS)

Kāpiti Playhouse

Kāpiti Women's Centre

Kāpiti Youth Support

Mulled Wine Concerts (June – August 2022)

Music Festivals and Events

Ōtaki Montessori

Ōtaki Pottery Club

Paekākāriki Station Precinct

Phillip Gerard Simmonds

StarJam Charitable Trust

Storm Davenport

The CanInspire Charitable Trust

Theo Arraj

Zeal Education Trust – Kāpiti

More information about the scheme, including a list with all recipients and their projects can be found on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/creativecommunities

