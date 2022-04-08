Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Wards Only – General And Māori

Friday, 8 April 2022, 11:19 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Tairāwhiti will be represented by two wards – one general and one Māori – at the local body elections in October and going forward.

It will be the region’s first election with a Māori Ward.

The Local Government Commission released its decision yesterday, which backed Council’s initial proposal for two wards.

That initial proposal changed to include a general city ward and a rural ward after strong appeals from the rural community.

However, this has been overturned with the Commission affirming that a district-wide general ward in a Single Transferrable Vote (STV) electoral system provides a greater opportunity for the effective representation of rural communities.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says she understands rural communities will be disappointed with this decision.

“However, that does not necessarily mean there won’t be rural voices around the Council table at the end of the year. With targeted campaigning and the use of the STV voting system, that can still be achieved.”

Mayor Stoltz says there was a robust process carried out and extensive community input. “Feedback supported both options we considered, and as could be seen with the Council voting, it was pretty much 50/50.

“At the end of the day the decision sat with the Local Government Commission, and we respect that.”

The Commission received seven appeals and 119 objections after Council’s final proposal, which included a rural ward.

The Commission says all of those objections and appeals were opposed to splitting the general electoral population into two wards, one rural and one urban, asking for a single district-wide general ward instead.

The Appellants argued that the proposed rural ward is too large (8,300 square kilometres) for two councillors to represent effectively.

In their determination, the Commission says under the STV (Single Transferable Vote) electoral system adopted by Council, a single district-wide general ward allows more choice and/or greater equivalency of votes for all voters.

As a result of the decision, from October the Council will comprise the mayor and 13 councillors elected with eight councillors elected by electors of the Tairāwhiti General Ward, and five councillors elected by the electors of the Tairāwhiti Māori Ward.

The full decision of the Local Government Commission can be read here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm nws bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 

Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. “The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles... More>>

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 