UPDATE - Arrest following grievous assault, Mahia

Gisborne Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident which occurred on Tuesday, 1 March where a 47-year-old man was found with life threatening injuries in a ditch in Mahia.

A 27-year-old Hawke’s Bay man has been charged with attempted murder.

He will appear in Hastings District Court on April 9.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing and Police cannot rule out further arrests at this time.

Police would like to thank the members of the community who have contacted Police and provided information, which has helped enable the investigation to move forward.

Anyone with further information which could assist can contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220302/3743. Information can also be given directly to Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter at the Gisborne Police Station.



