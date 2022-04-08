UPDATE - Arrest following grievous assault, Mahia
Friday, 8 April 2022, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police have arrested a man in relation to an
incident which occurred on Tuesday, 1 March where a
47-year-old man was found with life threatening injuries in
a ditch in Mahia.
A 27-year-old Hawke’s Bay man has
been charged with attempted murder.
He will appear in
Hastings District Court on April 9.
The investigation
into this matter remains ongoing and Police cannot rule out
further arrests at this time.
Police would like to
thank the members of the community who have contacted Police
and provided information, which has helped enable the
investigation to move forward.
Anyone with further
information which could assist can contact Police on 105 and
quote file number 220302/3743. Information can also be given
directly to Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter at the Gisborne
Police
Station.
