Raglan Injuries And Te Hoe Accident - The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Yesterday, Monday, April 11, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raglan for a woman in her 40's who had sustained hip and leg injuries.

The onboard crew airlifted the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a motor vehicle accident in Te Hoe, where ute had come off the road and rolled down a 10 metre bank.

The passenger, a man in his 20's had sustained shoulder and chest injuries. He was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

