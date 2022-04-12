Raglan Injuries And Te Hoe Accident - The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter
Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Westpac Rescue Helicopter
Yesterday, Monday, April 11, the Waikato Westpac Rescue
Helicopter was dispatched to Raglan for a woman in her 40's
who had sustained hip and leg injuries.
The onboard
crew airlifted the patient to Waikato Hospital for further
treatment.
The same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue
Helicopter responded to a motor vehicle accident in Te Hoe,
where ute had come off the road and rolled down a 10 metre
bank.
The passenger, a man in his 20's had sustained
shoulder and chest injuries. He was airlifted to Waikato
Hospital for further
treatment.
