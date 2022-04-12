Operation Tauwhiro

Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry, Northland Organised Crime Unit:

Northland Police have uncovered an Aladdin’s Cave of stolen property, firearms and drugs during a search warrant at a Whangārei property.The search warrant, executed as part of Operation Tauwhiro, netted more than $200,000 worth of property.



This included methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles, a stolen Mercedes Benz sedan, a stolen Hino flat deck commercial truck, a stolen excavator and two stolen jet skis. As a result of the search warrant a 45-year-old male, with gang associations, is facing a raft of charges.



These include possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of ammunition and multiple charges of receiving property. He is now before the Whangārei District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.



This is the second search warrant conducted by the Whangārei Organised Crime Unit recently in relation to an investigation into firearms in the possession of gang members.

Late last month two firearms, a stolen vehicle and a drug lab were discovered at an address on State Highway 14, near Whangārei. A 58-year-old man has appeared before the court charged with unlawful possession of firearms and receiving property.



Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry says Police continue to focus on gang

activities and firearm-related violence. “We want to disrupt organised crime groups and the harm their actions cause to our communities. “The social impact cannot be underestimated, and Police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach.”



Police welcomes information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community. They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

