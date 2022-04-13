Kerbside Collection: Don’t Get Caught On The Hop This Easter
Avoid falling into the rabbit hole when it comes to your rubbish and recycling needs. Here’s all you need to know about Hamilton City Council’s rubbish and recycling services during Easter, (Friday 15 to Monday 18 April):
- Hamilton residents’ rubbish and recycling kerbside collection days will still take place on Good Friday (15 April); but the following weeks’ collection days will all ‘hop’ ahead to the next day, due to Easter Monday’s public holiday.
- That means that Easter Monday kerbside collections will happen on Tuesday 19 April, with Tuesday’s collections shifting to Wednesday 21 April, and so on for that week up to and including Saturday.
- Hamilton City’s Refuse Transfer Station (Lincoln Street, Frankton) will be closed on Good Friday, but it’ll operate on public holiday hours (9am to 4pm) on Easter Monday. Normal opening hours for Saturday and Sunday will still apply.
- The Hamilton Organic Centre will be closed on Good Friday, but open as usual on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the break.
Updates on the kerbside collection changes will also be sent to mobile phones signed up to the Antenno App, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play.