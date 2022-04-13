Keep each other safe on the road this Easter

Police and Waka Kotahi are asking drivers to slow down and be patient over Easter.

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if everybody got where they were going on the road this holiday without incident and without injury? And most importantly, alive,” asks Superintendent Steve Greally, Director: National Road Policing Centre.

“That should be the norm and something we expect. That’s what Road to Zero is about – a vision of no deaths on the road.

“And that will take all of us – Police, our partners like Waka Kotahi, and every single driver and rider every time they are on the road.

“Our safety messages remain the same; slow down – take your time and take breaks, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive impaired by drugs, alcohol, or fatigue, and never drive distracted – keep your focus on the road.”

“It’s important people don’t get complacent when they’re driving. The fact is you’re operating a one and a half tonne vehicle, at relatively high speed. And the consequences of that can be devastating, it can mean a lot of pain and heartache. It’s just not worth it.”

Waka Kotahi Director of Land Transport Kane Patena says the roads are expected to be very busy over the long weekend, and motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website – www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz [1] – before they travel for real-time travel information, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

“Some congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, but if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, there will be less frustration and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination,” Mr Patena says.

“Allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, there’s no need to rush. Everyone deserves to get where they are going safely on our roads. We all make mistakes while driving, but simple mistakes shouldn’t result in deaths or serious injuries.”

