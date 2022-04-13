UPDATE - Arrests made in Gisborne homicide investigation



Tairāwhiti CIB, in conjunction with Tāmaki Makaurau CIB, have arrested two people in relation to the Murder of Maraea Smith on the 25 March 2022 in Tairāwhiti.

A man, 36, and a woman, 30, were arrested in Manurewa today and charged with Murder.

Both people appeared in the Manukau District Court and have been remanded in custody.

They will next appear in Gisborne High Court on May 6, 2022.



© Scoop Media

