UPDATE - Arrests made in Gisborne homicide investigation
Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tairāwhiti CIB, in conjunction with Tāmaki Makaurau
CIB, have arrested two people in relation to the Murder of
Maraea Smith on the 25 March 2022 in Tairāwhiti.
A man,
36, and a woman, 30, were arrested in Manurewa today and
charged with Murder.
Both people appeared in the Manukau
District Court and have been remanded in custody.
They
will next appear in Gisborne High Court on May 6,
2022.
