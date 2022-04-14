Fourth person arrested in relation to Te Awamutu robbery

Waikato Police have made a further arrest in relation to the aggravated robbery of a commercial premises in Te Awamutu on 23 March.

Officers were called to the premises about 4.15am. On arrival they found a security guard had been assaulted, and a vehicle had been used to gain entry to the premises, with items then being stolen.

The offenders then left in a vehicle.

The guard was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Two young people were arrested later the same day and a third arrest was made on 25 March.

An 18-year-old man has now been charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to injure and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

This is the fourth person arrested in connection with the incident.

© Scoop Media

