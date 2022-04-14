Fourth person arrested in relation to Te Awamutu robbery
Thursday, 14 April 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police have made a further arrest in relation to
the aggravated robbery of a commercial premises in Te
Awamutu on 23 March.
Officers were called to the
premises about 4.15am. On arrival they found a security
guard had been assaulted, and a vehicle had been used to
gain entry to the premises, with items then being
stolen.
The offenders then left in a
vehicle.
The guard was taken to hospital with a head
injury.
Two young people were arrested later the same
day and a third arrest was made on 25 March.
An
18-year-old man has now been charged with aggravated
robbery, wounding with intent to injure and unlawfully
taking a motor vehicle. He is due to appear in Hamilton
District Court today.
This is the fourth person
arrested in connection with the
incident.
