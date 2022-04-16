Police Appeal For Witnesses To Queentown Crash

Queenstown Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a fatal crash

on Kingston Road (State Highway 6) last night.

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported to emergency services at

6.10pm.

One person died following the crash and a second person was airlifted to

Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

As part of our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, we would like

to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, as well as anyone who may have

relevant dashcam footage.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event

number P050258368.

