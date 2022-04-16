Police Appeal For Witnesses To Queentown Crash
Saturday, 16 April 2022, 6:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Queenstown Police would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed a fatal crash
on Kingston Road (State Highway
6) last night.
The crash involved two vehicles and was
reported to emergency services at
6.10pm.
One
person died following the crash and a second person was
airlifted to
Christchurch Hospital in a critical
condition.
As part of our enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash, we would like
to hear from
anyone who witnessed the crash, as well as anyone who may
have
relevant dashcam footage.
If you can help,
please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote
event
number
P050258368.
