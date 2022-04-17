Fatal Police shooting, New Plymouth
Sunday, 17 April 2022, 5:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
16 April
A person has died after being shot by Police in
New Plymouth tonight.
The incident occurred while
Police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Road at
around 9.30pm.
The person shot by Police was
critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately
provided however, tragically, the person died at the scene.
Police are working to identify the person and
notify their next of kin. Until that process has been
completed, details regarding the deceased person cannot be
provided.
The IPCA will be notified of this
incident and a Critical Incident
Investigation is under
way. Support will be provided to the
officers
involved.
Police will remain at the
scene overnight and road closures will remain in place until
a scene examination has been completed.
Further
information is not expected to be able to be provided
tonight, but an update will be provided as soon as
practicable tomorrow.
