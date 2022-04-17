Fatal Police shooting, New Plymouth

16 April

A person has died after being shot by Police in New Plymouth tonight.

The incident occurred while Police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Road at around 9.30pm.

The person shot by Police was critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the person died at the scene.

Police are working to identify the person and notify their next of kin. Until that process has been completed, details regarding the deceased person cannot be provided.

The IPCA will be notified of this incident and a Critical Incident

Investigation is under way. Support will be provided to the officers

involved.

Police will remain at the scene overnight and road closures will remain in place until a scene examination has been completed.

Further information is not expected to be able to be provided tonight, but an update will be provided as soon as practicable tomorrow.

