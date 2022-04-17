Road closure - SH3, New Plymouth - Central - Central



Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement

I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018...

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter

Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today...



Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine

The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>



