Have You Seen Reece Cameron?

The 27-year-old was last seen at his Old Taupiri Road, Ngaruawhahia residence around 4:30pm on Friday.

He was last seen wearing an orange singlet, with black tennis shorts and black shoes, carrying a small dark backpack and a blanket.

There are concerns for Reece's welfare.

If you have seen him or have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 111 and quote file number 220416/5496.

© Scoop Media

