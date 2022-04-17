UPDATE: Fatal Police shooting, New Plymouth

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to the fatal Police shooting last night in New Plymouth.

Police remained at the scene overnight and the road will remain closed for some time until the scene examination is completed.

A Critical Incident Investigation is underway to determine further

circumstances.

Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically the man died at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified and Police are providing them with support.

A post mortem examination will be carried out, at this time we are not in a position to release the name of the man.

The officers involved are being supported by welfare services and their colleagues.

As is standard practice Police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA). The matter will also be referred to the Coroner.



