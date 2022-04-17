UPDATE: Fatal Police shooting, New Plymouth
Sunday, 17 April 2022, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances
which led to the fatal Police shooting last night in New
Plymouth.
Police remained at the scene overnight and the
road will remain closed for some time until the scene
examination is completed.
A Critical Incident
Investigation is underway to determine
further
circumstances.
Medical assistance was
immediately provided however, tragically the man died at the
scene.
Next of kin have been notified and Police are
providing them with support.
A post mortem examination
will be carried out, at this time we are not in a position
to release the name of the man.
The officers involved are
being supported by welfare services and their
colleagues.
As is standard practice Police have notified
the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA). The matter
will also be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position... More>>