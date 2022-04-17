Police Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery

Kaitaia Police are appealing for information to help identify the man in the picture.

We believe he is able to assist us with our investigation into an Aggravated Robbery on SH 10 in Coopers Beach area that occurred around 7:30pm yesterday.

Police urge anyone who was in the area and has information, which will help identify the person to speak with Police.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 220417/7949.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

