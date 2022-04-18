Update: Fatal Police Shooting, New Plymouth
Monday, 18 April 2022, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have completed the scene examination of Saturday's
fatal shooting of
Kaoss Price.
The scene
examination was completed this afternoon and the road (SH3)
is now
open.
As the matter is subject to a number
of investigations, Police are not in a
position to
confirm any further information at this
time.
