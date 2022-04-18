Appeal For Sightings Of Items Of Interest In Torere Search
Police are appealing for sightings of a number of items
of interest in
relation to the search for the missing fisherman in Torere.
At 4pm on Sunday, Police were
advised that the man had failed to return from
a fishing trip as expected.
Police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving
and air assets, including a plane and
helicopter, conducted an extensive marine and aerial search today.
Unfortunately efforts to locate the fisherman
have been unsuccessful and the
search will continue tomorrow morning.
We are now asking members of the
public who may be on the shoreline from
Torere through to Maketu tomorrow to be vigilant and report any sighting of
the following items of interest.
A 100 litre
white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow
life
jacket.
Anyone who comes across any of these
items is asked to contact Police on 105
quoting file number 220418/0391.