Appeal For Sightings Of Items Of Interest In Torere Search

Police are appealing for sightings of a number of items of interest in

relation to the search for the missing fisherman in Torere.

At 4pm on Sunday, Police were advised that the man had failed to return from

a fishing trip as expected.

Police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and air assets, including a plane and

helicopter, conducted an extensive marine and aerial search today.

Unfortunately efforts to locate the fisherman have been unsuccessful and the

search will continue tomorrow morning.

We are now asking members of the public who may be on the shoreline from

Torere through to Maketu tomorrow to be vigilant and report any sighting of

the following items of interest.

A 100 litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life

jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105

quoting file number 220418/0391.

© Scoop Media

