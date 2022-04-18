Media Stand-up, New Plymouth Shooting

Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables will be available to speak to media today, regarding the fatal police shooting in New Plymouth on Saturday night.

A media stand-up will be held at Police National Headquarters, 180 Molesworth Street, at 11am. Please arrive in plenty of time to set-up prior to 11am.

Due to the public holiday, the building is not open to the public. Media planning to attend are therefore requested to RSVP by emailing media@police.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

