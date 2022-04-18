Media Stand-up, New Plymouth Shooting
Monday, 18 April 2022, 7:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables will be available
to speak to media today, regarding the fatal police shooting
in New Plymouth on Saturday night.
A media stand-up
will be held at Police National Headquarters, 180 Molesworth
Street, at 11am. Please arrive in plenty of time to set-up
prior to 11am.
Due to the public holiday, the building
is not open to the public. Media planning to attend are
therefore requested to RSVP by emailing media@police.govt.nz.
