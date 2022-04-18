Name Release - Fatal Crash, Jacks Point
Monday, 18 April 2022, 7:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man killed in a crash in Jacks
Point near Queenstown on Friday.
He was 27-year-old
Tajinder Singh, of Jacks Point.
The two-car crash
happened on Kingston Road shortly after 6pm on April 15th,
and remains under
investigation.
