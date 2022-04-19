Fatal Crash, Southern Motorway, Dunedin
Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 6:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in
Dunedin last
night.
Police were alerted to a single
crash on the Southern Motorway near Main
South Road Off
Ramp at around 9:12pm.
The sole occupant of the vehicle
sadly died at the scene.
A scene examination was completed
overnight and the motorway is now
open.
