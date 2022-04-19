Fatal Crash, Southern Motorway, Dunedin

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Dunedin last

night.

Police were alerted to a single crash on the Southern Motorway near Main

South Road Off Ramp at around 9:12pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle sadly died at the scene.

A scene examination was completed overnight and the motorway is now open.

© Scoop Media

