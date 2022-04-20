Appeal For Information On Te Kuiti Fatal Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash near Te Kuiti in March.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash on State Highway 3

just north of Te Kuiti at around 8:20pm on 30 March.

One person sadly died at the scene and a second person injured in the crash

remains in a stable condition.

The two vehicles involved were a dark coloured Nissan Serena van and a silver

Mitsubishi Lancer sedan.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who

witnessed either of these vehicles driving along State Highway 3 prior to the

crash.

We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling behind the

Mitsubishi as it travelled north prior to the crash.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a large

white curtain slider truck that was travelling in front of the Nissan van at

the time of the crash and then continued driving south.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number

220330/0576.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

