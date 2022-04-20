Appeal For Information On Te Kuiti Fatal Crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash near Te Kuiti in March.
Emergency services were alerted to
the two vehicle crash on State Highway 3
just north of Te Kuiti at around 8:20pm on 30 March.
One person sadly
died at the scene and a second person injured in the
crash
remains in a stable condition.
The two
vehicles involved were a dark coloured Nissan Serena van and
a silver
Mitsubishi Lancer sedan.
Police would like
to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone
who
witnessed either of these vehicles driving along State Highway 3 prior to the
crash.
We would also
like to speak to anyone who was travelling behind
the
Mitsubishi as it travelled north prior to the crash.
Police are particularly interested in hearing
from the driver of a large
white curtain slider truck that was travelling in front of the Nissan van at
the time of the crash and then continued driving south.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Police on 105 quoting file
number
220330/0576.
Information can also be passed
on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555 111.