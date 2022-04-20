Governors Bay Jetty Rebuild Will Start In August 2022

19 April 2022

GOVERNORS BAY

After 7 long years, the trust responsible for saving the 300-metre-long jetty at Governors Bay has announced the rebuild will start in August and is scheduled to be finished by the end of February 2023.

HEB Construction will be rebuilding the jetty, with Australian hardwood supplied by LMA Timber for the sub-structure. Most of the deck and all of the balustrades are locally sourced hardwood from Little River.

Chair of the trust, Prue Miller, says “The timber has been ordered and is due to arrive in early August. The rebuild will commence 1 August and is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2023. The total project cost is $3.5 million, of which the trust has already secured almost $1.9 million.”

A Christchurch City Council-facilitated line of credit has allowed the trust commit to a commencement date of 1 August, and to fix the prices to avoid escalating construction costs. The Trust has submitted a bid to the Council for funding to be provided during the rebuild on a 50% cost-sharing basis.

However, the trust needs to continue fundraising at least a further $820,000 before August to avoid drawing on the Council-facilitated line of credit. It is calling on everyone to be part of this amazing journey and has recently partnered with the Christchurch Foundation.

Secretary of the trust, Louisa Eades, says “Every donation helps! Donations of $25 or more can go into the ‘lucky plank draw’ and donations of $600 or more are recognised as plank sponsors and have the option to get their name or short message etched on a plank on the new jetty. There are also opportunities to sponsor a front plank, a bench, a ramp, or even a platform!”.

For more information, see www.savethejetty.org.

Background information

The jetty in Governors Bay was built in 1874 as a short jetty and was used to moor steamships that transported people and goods between Lyttelton and the head of the harbour. It was extended to 300 metres in 1913 due to silting of the bay, which restricts access to the water outside of high tide.

Once Dyers Pass Road made access a lot easier, the jetty took on a new purpose. It provided a unique place for recreation – walking, swimming, kayaking, boating, and jetty jumping and connected the land and the people to the sea.

When the 2011 earthquakes struck, the jetty was owned by Christchurch City Council. It was closed in July 2011 after it was deemed unsafe and has remained closed ever since.

Governors Bay Jetty Restoration Trust (a group of local volunteers) was formed in 2015 when Christchurch City Council said that rebuilding the jetty at an estimated $7.8 million was not economic and it would remain closed indefinitely. The community was determined that this was not the end of the jetty and stepped up to the challenge of running and fundraising for the rebuild, with support and part-funding from Council.

The trust took over ownership of the jetty from Council for a dollar in 2019. Since then, it has gone through the design and consenting process and went to tender in July last year. COVID-19 caused delays, but after a thorough selection and negotiation process, the trust ordered the timber supplies in March 2022 and finalised the construction contract with HEB Construction last week. With fixed pricing now secured, the trust can confirm a total project cost of just $3.5 million. The trust has requested the Council to fund this on a 50/50 shared basis. If the Council agree, the cost to the Council will be just 22% of their original rebuild estimate.

On completion of the rebuild, the trust will then transfer the jetty back to Council ownership (again for a dollar) for the enjoyment of all Christchurch residents and visitors to the area.

