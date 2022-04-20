Pakowhai Road Closed Following Crash - Eastern
Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 6:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay motorists are advised to expect delays on
Pakowhai Road this morning, following a crash near the
Chesterhope Bridge.
A car towing a trailer crashed
between Gilbertson Road and Hodgson Road at around 5am,
bringing down power lines.
The road is expected to
remain closed for at least another hour and motorists are
asked to take alternative routes where
possible.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui