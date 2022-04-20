Pakowhai Road Closed Following Crash - Eastern

Hawke’s Bay motorists are advised to expect delays on Pakowhai Road this morning, following a crash near the Chesterhope Bridge.

A car towing a trailer crashed between Gilbertson Road and Hodgson Road at around 5am, bringing down power lines.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least another hour and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

© Scoop Media

