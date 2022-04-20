Police appeal for information on Havelock North incident

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones:

Police investigating an incident in Havelock North on Monday afternoon are appealing to the public for any information which may help.

Around 2:45pm on April 18, a teenage girl was walking along Te Mata Road where she was followed by a male in a blue car driving slowly behind her.

The car eventually went past her, before parking ahead of her outside the hedged area of Hereworth School, in between the roundabouts of Simla Ave and Guthrie Road.

The driver got out of his vehicle and ran at the girl, who quickly crossed the road at the Simla Ave roundabout.

The girl managed to get away from the male, who returned to his car and continued to drive along Te Mata Road towards the town centre.

The male is described as Caucasian, in his 20s or 30s, with long blonde hair and a beanie, and he had a dog in the car.

There were a number of other cars on the road at the time, and Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or saw the vehicle in question.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220419/3059.

