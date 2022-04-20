Council Services And Facilities At Orange

All of New Zealand moved to Orange under the COVID-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 April. My Vaccine Pass is no longer required to enter Horowhenua District Council’s community facilities, and scanning requirements have also ended.

Under the Orange setting:

Controlled-access events can go ahead and there are no limits to how many can attend an event or public facility. Face masks are still required indoors at public venues, except for swimming pools. You don’t have to wear a face mask at an event, either indoors or outdoors. At all levels, testing and isolation requirements remain the same.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said, “While the move to Orange before Easter weekend would have been welcome news for many, we know there is still Omicron in our community. It’s important we look after those who are vulnerable by continuing to practice physical distancing and wearing masks, especially with capacity limits removed.”

Council Services

For more information about Council's services and facilities and how they will be operating under Orange, see below or visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/CouncilServicesatOrange.

If you're unable to access the internet or you'd prefer to talk to us directly, please get in touch with our Customer Services team on 06 366 0999.

Customer service contact centres

Council's main office will remain open.

Operating hours are from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, and 9.30am – 5pm on Wednesdays. More information is available on our Visiting Us page.

Increased safety and hygiene measures will continue:

Face masks are to be worn as per government rules and guidelines.

Sanitising stations will be provided.

Self-help computers are not available.

Minimal seating will be available.

Please maintain physical distancing, and do not enter if you feel unwell.

All general enquiries should be directed to Horowhenua District Council's Customer Service Centre via phone on 06 366 0999 or email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

We also have pay-it-online services and information on our website.

Rubbish and recycling services

All kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will continue. Kerbside glass collections have temporarily stopped due to the impact of Omicron on the sorting facility we send recycling to.

Transfer stations are open to the public. Recycling stations and mobile community recycling stations in Levin, Foxton, Shannon, Tokomaru and Ōpiki remain open. Please wear a mask when interacting with transfer station staff.

Water supply, wastewater and stormwater services

These services will continue.

Public drinking water fountains in Foxton and Foxton Beach remain open.

Governance and decision making

Council, the Foxton Community Board and committees of Council will meet in person or via audio visual link.

If public meetings cannot be held safely, Council may meet via audio-visual link, at which point the public would be notified.

Public engagement and participation in Council decision making is invited. If you would like to participate please contact Council on 06 366 0999 or email public.participation@horowhenua.govt.nz

For meetings held in person and live streamed, media and members of the public can attend.

Civil defence and emergency management

Council has activated an Incident Management Team (IMT) to monitor the current situation and coordinate COVID-19 resurgence activities in preparation for any change in COVID-19 traffic light levels.

Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and public toilets

Public toilets remain open, with increased cleaning services at high-use facilities.

Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and sportsgrounds remain open. Please observe physical distancing and hygiene precautions.

Funerals and tangihanga must adhere to the restrictions on the Unite against COVID-19 website

Mowing and general maintenance continue. Litter bins will continue to be emptied.

Community Centres and Library Services

A My Vaccine Pass is no longer required to enter our facilities. Normal operating hours have resumed, as follows:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - 9am to 5.30pm, Wednesday - 10am to 9pm, Saturday - 10am to 4pm, Sunday - 1pm to 4pm.

Shannon Library: Monday to Friday, 10am - 12pm, 1pm - 5pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Other helpful information:

• Face masks are mandatory, unless at a controlled-access event.

• The Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō is closed to the public but will reopen to the public from 2 May 2022.

• The Mahi Space remains open as normal.

• Hand sanitiser is provided.

• Physical distancing is encouraged within our facilities.

• Some programmes and resources may not be available.

• Children 14 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom cafés remain open.

Swimming pools

A valid My Vaccine Pass is no longer required to enter our facilities. Those under 8 must be supervised by an adult (someone aged 16 or over).

Other helpful information:

Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Pools are open. Foxton Pools will be closing for the season on 30 April 2022.

Fitness classes are operating.

Learn to Swim is operating.

The hydroslide is operating at the Levin Aquatic Centre.

For more information, please visit our Aquatics Horowhenua website.

Animal Control

Animal control will respond to all calls. Access to the pound is by appointment only, please phone Council on 06 366 0999 to arrange a time.

Please keep your dogs on their leash when out walking them.

Planning (Resource Consents)

We're continuing to process resource consents.

Face-to-face meetings can be held by appointment only and if physical distancing can be maintained and mandatory face coverings are worn.

Regulatory, Licensing and Compliance

We're continuing to process licence applications and renewals.

Face-to-face meetings can be held by appointment only and only if physical distancing can be maintained and mandatory face masks are worn. Please contact a Council Officer to arrange.

Building Consents

We're continuing to process Building consents.

Face-to-face meetings can be held by appointment only and if physical distancing can be maintained and mandatory face masks are worn.

Noise Control

We're continuing to receive and respond to noise control complaints 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Roading services

Routine road maintenance and roading projects will continue.

Parking

Parking services will operate as usual.

Strategic Planning

You can still contact us by email or phone to discuss our current projects and District Plan Changes. Email enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz or phone 06 366 0999

We are continuing to make arrangements for consultation on our projects to occur in a safe way.

Rates Payment Support

If you're under financial pressure and experiencing financial distress because of COVID-19, reach out to us. We're more than happy to set up a payment plan that works for you and helps avoid penalties. Please email rates@horowhenua.govt.nz

If you’re unable to access Council’s main office or service centres in Shannon or Foxton, rates payments can be made:

Online (internet banking);

at NZ Post;

at a Smart ATM at BNZ Levin branch only (BNZ customers can use their EFTPOS card or cash facility. Non-BNZ customers can only use the cash facility from the BNZ ATM outside the branch); or

via Direct Debit.

Information management services

Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), Land Information Memorandum (LIM) and Property File requests continue to be processed.

Should the government announce any changes to the status, Council will publish updated information as soon as possible on Council’s dedicated COVID-19 page.

