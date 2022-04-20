Have you seen Isobelle?
Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Isobelle, 14, has been missing from an address in the
Southbridge, Selwyn District since Saturday 16 April.
She
was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, a crop top, white
Nike Airforce shoes and a blue Country Road shoulder
bag.
Police and her family would like to know she is safe
and well.
If anyone can assist Police in locating Isobelle
or has information relating to her whereabouts, please
contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220416/7386.
