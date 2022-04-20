Have you seen Isobelle?

Isobelle, 14, has been missing from an address in the Southbridge, Selwyn District since Saturday 16 April.

She was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, a crop top, white Nike Airforce shoes and a blue Country Road shoulder bag.

Police and her family would like to know she is safe and well.

If anyone can assist Police in locating Isobelle or has information relating to her whereabouts, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220416/7386.

