Council’s Draft Annual Plan Out For Public Feedback

It’s now the community’s chance to share its voice on changes proposed for Hamilton City Council’s 2022-23 draft Annual Plan.

The Annual Plan is the budget and work programme for Year 2 of Council’s 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan. It looks at how Council will deliver and fund projects and services in the upcoming financial year.

While Council is on track to deliver what it says will in the Long-Term Plan, there are changes proposed to the budget in response to unforeseen costs, particularly the significant rise in inflation.

The budget proposes to increase Council’s borrowing to cover these cost pressures, rather than increase rates or cut projects.

There are also new projects Council would like to introduce, either to meet an emerging need or request from the community.

Chief Executive Lance Vervoort is clear the community’s views will be considered as final decisions are made.

“Our Elected Members have debated the impact of these cost pressures and new projects for more than 30 hours during a series of recent Council meetings,” he said.

“No stone has been left unturned in trying to land on what Council feels is the best outcome for our community with what’s proposed in the draft Annual Plan. Now we want to hear from you if you think we’ve got it right.”

Other significant changes in Council’s operating costs include a $1.3 million jump in electricity charges, and just over $1 million needed to protect our systems from cybersecurity attacks.

Despite this, the proposed average rates increase for 2022/23 remains at 4.9% as signaled in the Long-Term Plan.

Community consultation on the Annual Plan is open until 20 May. Residents can share their voice online at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz or by picking up a hardcopy feedback form at any branch of Hamilton City Libraries.

© Scoop Media

