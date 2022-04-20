Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Draft Annual Plan Out For Public Feedback

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

It’s now the community’s chance to share its voice on changes proposed for Hamilton City Council’s 2022-23 draft Annual Plan.

The Annual Plan is the budget and work programme for Year 2 of Council’s 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan. It looks at how Council will deliver and fund projects and services in the upcoming financial year.

While Council is on track to deliver what it says will in the Long-Term Plan, there are changes proposed to the budget in response to unforeseen costs, particularly the significant rise in inflation.

The budget proposes to increase Council’s borrowing to cover these cost pressures, rather than increase rates or cut projects.

There are also new projects Council would like to introduce, either to meet an emerging need or request from the community.

Chief Executive Lance Vervoort is clear the community’s views will be considered as final decisions are made.

“Our Elected Members have debated the impact of these cost pressures and new projects for more than 30 hours during a series of recent Council meetings,” he said.

“No stone has been left unturned in trying to land on what Council feels is the best outcome for our community with what’s proposed in the draft Annual Plan. Now we want to hear from you if you think we’ve got it right.”

Other significant changes in Council’s operating costs include a $1.3 million jump in electricity charges, and just over $1 million needed to protect our systems from cybersecurity attacks.

Despite this, the proposed average rates increase for 2022/23 remains at 4.9% as signaled in the Long-Term Plan.

Community consultation on the Annual Plan is open until 20 May. Residents can share their voice online at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz or by picking up a hardcopy feedback form at any branch of Hamilton City Libraries.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The MIQ Memo And France’s Elections


One word has largely been missing from the coverage of the MoH advice about MIQ: Omicron. The relevant memo was written in November. It was referring to the Delta outbreak and to the relative incidence of the Delta variant in the community as opposed to it coming over the border, given the high numbers or double-vaxxed travellers. The flawed assumption behind the “it took four months until MIQ requirements began to be phased out” is that MIQ facilities could have been closed overnight...
More>>



 
 


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


National: Russian Ambassador Needs To Go
The Russian Ambassador’s continued presence in New Zealand is increasingly untenable with the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine and the Russian Embassy’s spreading of disinformation... More>>

Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>



Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 