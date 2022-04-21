Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Island/Te Wai Pounamu Drivers Be Ready For Rain, Gusty Winds

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

A band of rain which started moving up the South Island yesterday afternoon is causing surface flooding on SH6 from South Westland to Westport, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

On the east coast and through the alpine passes, gusty winds can be expected. High-sided vehicle drivers and motorcyclists need to take special care.

Flooding on highways around Westport

SH67 from Fairdown to Waimangaroa north of Westport, SH6 south of Westport to Punakaiki and east of Westport to Inangahua also have surface flooding and slips. Drivers should delay their journeys if possible. These highways may close for short periods today or be down to single lanes until the water abates.

Flooding near Greymouth to the north and east

Flooding on the highway at Coal Creek north of Greymouth was relatively deep after 10 am today but dropping quite fast, road crews reported.

The latest section of highway with flooding is east of Greymouth on SH7 near Dobson at Kiwi Point. The highway is open but down to one lane and drivers should expect delays. Local council-managed roads are also affected by flooding east of Greymouth. https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadhazards/381251

Other areas like Nelson, Golden Bay and Tasman are likely to get their share of rain today, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“There is an orange MetService warning over much of the West Coast and around Nelson, so drivers need to take care and be prepared for the conditions,” she says.

“Particularly with Anzac Weekend coming, we know a lot of people and families will be travelling, so check the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel page and MetService warnings page before you set out.

“Please take extra care, drive to the weather conditions and be aware heavy rain can make driving very hazardous – stop for a break if in doubt.”

Two areas cleared:

  • A slip at Lake Gunn on the Milford Road highway (SH94) which closed the road earlier today was re-opened to one lane around 10 am.
  • A truck breakdown on the Arthur’s Pass route (SH73) after 6 am was also cleared before 10 am.

