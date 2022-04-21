Appeal for sightings of car in Nelson
Thursday, 21 April 2022, 12:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson Police are appealing for sightings of a white
Toyota Corolla, registration number MNT296, following an
incident at Nelson Airport this morning.
The car was
seen leaving the airport shortly after 11am
today.
Police have concerns for the welfare of the
driver.
If you can help, please call 111 and quote
event number
P050318269.
