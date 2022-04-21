Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Plymouth fatal shooting — Police release further details

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables:

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Kaoss Price between New Plymouth and Waitara last week are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information or footage that may assist the enquiry.

Information can be provided to Police by emailing: OperationWoods@police.govt.nz

The investigation team — being led by a Detective Superintendent, Detective Inspector and Detective Senior Sergeant — has come from outside Taranaki.

The scene of the incident stretched about 230 metres along SH3 and exhibits requiring forensic examination included 15 vehicles and one trailer.

The examination of those vehicles was completed on Wednesday.

The process of interviewing a significant number of witnesses is ongoing.

Enquiries to date have established that about 9.30pm on Saturday 16 April, a Police unit conducted a vehicle stop on a car travelling along SH3.

While Police were speaking to the driver of this vehicle, Mr Price has sped past in his vehicle with the headlights off.

He has turned around and driven at high speed toward Police, before crossing the centre line and narrowly missing the stationary Police car.

He continued down the road before making a second u-turn and driving back toward Police, this time ramming the Police car at speed.

The force of the impact shunted the Police car off the road.

Mr Price’s vehicle was immobilised due to the damage sustained in this collision.

After the collision Mr Price has left his vehicle and attempted to commandeer a number of vehicles from members of the public who had stopped due to the incident.

He was shot while attempting to take control of one of these vehicles.

Police immediately commenced first aid, however, Mr Price was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

Members of the public caught up in the incident were not injured.

Mr Price did not have a firearm and Police did not recover any firearms from the scene.

Mr Price was returned to his whanau yesterday following the completion of a post-mortem.

Police and support services continue to provide support to Mr Price’s family, the community and our staff at this difficult time.

While witness interviews and other enquiries continue Police are not in a position to comment further.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 