UPDATE - Search For Overdue Fisherman, Tōrere

Police are continuing the search for a missing fisherman in Tōrere.

On Thursday a Coastguard aircraft conducting an aerial search of the area

spotted an item of interest on Whale Island.

A 100 litre white chilly bin had washed up on the shoreline since Tuesday’s

search of the area.

The item is believed to belong to the missing fisherman.

Police Search and Rescue and Coastguard located the item using a drone, due

to sea conditions making it inaccessible.

LANDSAR personnel and Surf Life Saving will resume search efforts along the

coastline tomorrow.

Police continue to ask members of the public who may be on the shoreline from

Tōrere through to Maketu to be vigilant, and report any sighting of a red

tote tank, wooden oars, and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105,

quoting file number 220418/0391.

