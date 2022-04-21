UPDATE - Search For Overdue Fisherman, Tōrere
Police are continuing the search for a missing fisherman in Tōrere.
On Thursday a Coastguard aircraft
conducting an aerial search of the area
spotted an item of interest on Whale Island.
A 100 litre white chilly
bin had washed up on the shoreline since
Tuesday’s
search of the area.
The item is believed to belong to the missing fisherman.
Police
Search and Rescue and Coastguard located the item using a
drone, due
to sea conditions making it inaccessible.
LANDSAR personnel and Surf Life Saving
will resume search efforts along the
coastline tomorrow.
Police continue to ask members of the public
who may be on the shoreline from
Tōrere through to Maketu to be vigilant, and report any sighting of a red
tote tank, wooden oars, and a yellow life jacket.
Anyone who comes across any of these items is
asked to contact Police on 105,
quoting file number 220418/0391.