Two people charged following Edgecumbe serious assault

Kawerau and Edgecumbe Police have charged two Edgecumbe men in relation to a serious assault in the town earlier this month.

Two victims were assaulted at an Edgecumbe bar on 9 April, with one suffering serious facial injuries.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assault with intent to injure.

The two men have also been charged with a burglary of an Edgecumbe address on 5 April.

They will be appearing in Whakatāne District Court today.

