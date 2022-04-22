Two people charged following Edgecumbe serious assault
Friday, 22 April 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Kawerau and Edgecumbe Police have charged two Edgecumbe
men in relation to a serious assault in the town earlier
this month.
Two victims were assaulted at an Edgecumbe
bar on 9 April, with one suffering serious facial
injuries.
A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have
been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous
bodily harm, and assault with intent to injure.
The
two men have also been charged with a burglary of an
Edgecumbe address on 5 April.
They will be appearing
in Whakatāne District Court
today.
