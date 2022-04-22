UPDATE – Search For Overdue Fisherman, Tōrere

Sergeant Nigel Forsyth:

The search for a man who failed to return from a fishing trip on Sunday

afternoon has been suspended for the weekend.

Members of Whakatane Land Search and Rescue undertook an extensive land based

search of the coastline from Toatoa through to Matata and beyond today.

During a sweep of Bryan’s Beach, Ohiwa, the team located the lid of the

white chilly bin that washed up on Whale Island yesterday.

A fishing rod identified as belonging to the missing fisherman was also

located on Tirohanga beach.

Given where the items have been found so far, there is concern the

fisherman’s boat may have been submerged.

Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

Search efforts are expected to continue next week, with a further sweep of

the area planned depending on weather conditions.

Police continue to appeal for members of the public to report any items of

interest which might wash up on the shoreline, between Tōrere and Maketu.

A red tote fuel container, further rods, wooden oars, and a yellow life

jacket remain outstanding.

Anyone who comes across any of the items of interest is asked to contact

Police on 105, quoting file number 220418/0391.

© Scoop Media

