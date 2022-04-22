UPDATE – Search For Overdue Fisherman, Tōrere
Sergeant Nigel Forsyth:
The search for a man
who failed to return from a fishing trip on
Sunday
afternoon has been suspended for the weekend.
Members of Whakatane Land Search and Rescue
undertook an extensive land based
search of the coastline from Toatoa through to Matata and beyond today.
During
a sweep of Bryan’s Beach, Ohiwa, the team located the lid
of the
white chilly bin that washed up on Whale Island yesterday.
A fishing rod identified as belonging to
the missing fisherman was also
located on Tirohanga beach.
Given where the items have been found so far,
there is concern the
fisherman’s boat may have been submerged.
Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.
Search efforts are expected to
continue next week, with a further sweep of
the area planned depending on weather conditions.
Police
continue to appeal for members of the public to report any
items of
interest which might wash up on the shoreline, between Tōrere and Maketu.
A red tote fuel container,
further rods, wooden oars, and a yellow life
jacket remain outstanding.
Anyone who comes across any of the
items of interest is asked to contact
Police on 105, quoting file number 220418/0391.