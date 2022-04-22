Arrests And Stolen Vehicles Recovered In Manurewa

Police in Manurewa have made multiple apprehensions after patrols came across stolen vehicles travelling through the area overnight.

In the first incident, a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan was seen driving on Wordsworth Road at 9.45pm.

Inspector Rod Honan, Area Commander for Counties Manukau Central, says the vehicle had allegedly been stolen in a commercial burglary earlier this week in Mt Wellington.

On seeing the Police unit, the stolen vehicle was driven off at speed.

"Our staff did not pursue this vehicle, instead Eagle had deployed to the area and continued to provide observations on the vehicle's movements.

"It has continued to drive dangerously until reaching Maplesden Drive where the driver fled."

Inspector Honan says Police arrived in the area and located the man at a nearby address.

A 28-year-old man, who is a patched Killer Beez member, was arrested at the scene without further incident. He was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine at the time.

"This offender had multiple warrants for his arrest on unrelated matters, which he will now face court on," says Inspector Honan.

"He will also be facing multiple charges for driving offences, possession of methamphetamine and failing to stop."

In a later incident, Police became aware of a stolen Toyota Aqua travelling on the Southern Motorway at 1.18am.

Inspector Honan says Police observed this vehicle exit at Hill Road and turn into Charles Prevost Drive.

It has continued to travel around in a loop before spikes were successfully deployed and the vehicle was safely brought to a stop on the Hill Road on-ramp.

Police took the vehicle's four occupants into custody without further incident. All will be referred to Youth Aid.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of our staff in safely bringing these matters to a safe conclusion, as well as recovering these two vehicles which had been stolen," says Inspector Honan.

