Arrests Following Incident In Dixon Street
Saturday, 23 April 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested two people following an incident in
Dixon Street, Wellington reported to Police at
5am.
Two people are in Wellington Hospital with
injuries arising from the incident.
Cordons are in
place in the vicinity of Dixon Street while Police conduct a
scene examination.
Anyone with information that could
assist Police with enquiries is asked to contact Police on
105 and quote event number P050338863.
Alternately
information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest... More>>