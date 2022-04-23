Arrests Following Incident In Dixon Street

Police have arrested two people following an incident in Dixon Street, Wellington reported to Police at 5am.

Two people are in Wellington Hospital with injuries arising from the incident.

Cordons are in place in the vicinity of Dixon Street while Police conduct a scene examination.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050338863.

Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

