FATAL CRASH - Arapaepae Road, Levin
Saturday, 23 April 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
two-vehicle crash on Arapaepae Road (SH57), Levin this
morning.
The crash was reported to Police just before
6.30am. (*note the initial release incorrectly stated
6.30pm).
Two other people - one in a critical
condition, and another in a serious condition - were
transported to hospital.
The road remains closed with
diversions in place.
An investigation into the cause
of the crash is now
underway.
