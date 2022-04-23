FATAL CRASH - Arapaepae Road, Levin

Police can confirm one person has died following the two-vehicle crash on Arapaepae Road (SH57), Levin this morning.

The crash was reported to Police just before 6.30am. (*note the initial release incorrectly stated 6.30pm).

Two other people - one in a critical condition, and another in a serious condition - were transported to hospital.

The road remains closed with diversions in place.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.

© Scoop Media

