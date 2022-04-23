Arrests Following Firearms Incidents, Wellington

Inspector Warwick McKee:

Seven people have been arrested and a firearm recovered, after Police responded to two serious firearms-related incidents in Wellington this morning.

The incidents, one in the central city and another in Tawa, are believed to be linked.

Just after 5am Police were called to Dixon Street after reports two people had firearms-related injuries.

The pair were transported to Wellington Hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Two people were arrested in relation to this incident a short time later.

A second firearms incident was reported to Police shortly before 7am, outside a residence in Tremewan Street, Tawa.

Police responded after reports multiple shots had been fired from a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

At 7.30am Police stopped a vehicle of interest traveling north on State Highway 59 in Paremata. Five people from the vehicle were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

Police believe that these were not random attacks.

As our actions today indicate, we take firearms-related matters very seriously.

We acknowledge these events are extremely distressing for the local community and there will be an increased Police presence while the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are now considering charges in relation to today’s arrests.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050338863.

Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

